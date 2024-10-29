ASD (ASD) Achieves Market Cap of $21.24 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. During the last week, ASD has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can currently be purchased for $0.0321 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $21.24 million and $1.23 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00007088 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71,180.37 or 1.00018216 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00012542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00006895 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00061738 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03259232 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,080,189.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

