ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ASML by 4,379.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,102,000 after purchasing an additional 870,010 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 50.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,386,000 after buying an additional 572,996 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $542,710,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 94,079.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 491,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,096,410,000 after acquiring an additional 491,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in ASML by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,921,000 after acquiring an additional 294,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $708.03. 102,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,237. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $812.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $904.42. The company has a market capitalization of $279.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ASML Holding has a one year low of $582.48 and a one year high of $1,110.09.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a $1.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.