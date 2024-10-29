Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the September 30th total of 16,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Asset Entities Trading Down 2.1 %

Asset Entities stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. Asset Entities has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 8.38.

Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Asset Entities had a negative net margin of 1,574.65% and a negative return on equity of 207.47%.

In other Asset Entities news, CFO Matthew Krueger sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $35,904.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,808. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Asset Entities news, Chairman Michael Gaubert sold 15,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $33,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Krueger sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $35,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,808. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 333,037 shares of company stock worth $632,846. 60.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

