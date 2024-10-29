Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the September 30th total of 16,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Asset Entities Trading Down 2.1 %
Asset Entities stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. Asset Entities has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 8.38.
Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Asset Entities had a negative net margin of 1,574.65% and a negative return on equity of 207.47%.
Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.
