Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $17.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

ASUR stock opened at $9.63 on Monday. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $10.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $254.81 million, a PE ratio of -22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.56 million. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Asure Software news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 10,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $84,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 239,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,210.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Asure Software news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $84,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 239,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,210.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Gill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $43,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,753.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Asure Software by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,737,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,385 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Asure Software by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,181,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after buying an additional 71,495 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Asure Software by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 754,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 55,123 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Asure Software by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 750,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 465.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 526,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 433,197 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

