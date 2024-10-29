Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Atlantic American Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AAME opened at $1.68 on Friday. Atlantic American has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 0.44.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%.
Atlantic American Company Profile
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.
