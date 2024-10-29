Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Short Interest Up 50.0% in October

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Atlanticus Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Atlanticus stock opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. Atlanticus has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.77.

Atlanticus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a $0.4766 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

