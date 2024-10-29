Atmos Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Atmos Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 12.1% of Atmos Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Atmos Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $17,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,315,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,541,523. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

