Autumn Glory Partners LLC Acquires 3,653 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 37.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 47.2% in the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $212.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $195.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $237.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.12.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

