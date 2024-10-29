Autumn Glory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 126.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.54. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $163.60 billion, a PE ratio of -62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -365.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

