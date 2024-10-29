Autumn Glory Partners LLC Buys 1,188 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $4,027,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $356.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $258.33 and a twelve month high of $374.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.72.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $386.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.16.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

