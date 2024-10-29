Autumn Glory Partners LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA opened at $424.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.82. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $326.37 and a 12 month high of $433.20.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

