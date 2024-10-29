Autumn Glory Partners LLC Has $429,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,229 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,701,044 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $71,053,000 after purchasing an additional 262,872 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 92,356 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 9.2% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 52,091 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc raised its stake in Comcast by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 819,590 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Comcast from $47.25 to $47.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.58.
Comcast Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
