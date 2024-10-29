Autumn Glory Partners LLC Has $566,000 Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,070 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,535 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,659 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 14,244.4% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRIP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $28.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.76 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

