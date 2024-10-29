Autumn Glory Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 101.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 169.2% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCCO opened at $114.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.09.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on SCCO. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCCO

About Southern Copper

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.