Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AAF Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $383.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $370.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.35. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $258.98 and a fifty-two week high of $386.45. The company has a market cap of $101.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.