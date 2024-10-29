Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 19.3% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 18.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 234,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36,994 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $83.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $83.70.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Barclays increased their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

