Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,278,430,000 after purchasing an additional 991,208 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,227,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,335,000 after buying an additional 182,762 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,031,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,695,000 after buying an additional 48,402 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 912,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,946,000 after acquiring an additional 837,593 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 618,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,235,000 after acquiring an additional 281,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $212.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.61, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.72 and a 52 week high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $676.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.21 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.87.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

