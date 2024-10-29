Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 351.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock opened at $200.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $208.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.18.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

