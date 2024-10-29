Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Short Interest Update

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 209,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Performance

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,266. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sagil Capital LLP raised its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 72.8% during the second quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 189,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 79,701 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the first quarter valued at $3,002,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,143,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,937,000 after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

