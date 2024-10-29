Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Short Interest Up 62.9% in October

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 62.9% from the September 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Bank OZK Trading Up 0.5 %

OZKAP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,366. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.09.

Bank OZK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

