Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 8.8% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,903,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after acquiring an additional 395,290 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9,241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 87,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 86,689 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 360,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 74,904 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 13.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 20,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the first quarter worth about $619,000.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77.

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

