Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $27.47 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 8.4% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $27,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Red Mountain Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average is $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

