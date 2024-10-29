Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.63 Million Stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. iShares Europe ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Europe ETF worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IEV opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. iShares Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $45.96 and a 1-year high of $59.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.14 and a 200-day moving average of $56.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.