Barry Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 1,401 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.5% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 43.2% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.92.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,180.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,180.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,407 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $172.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $106.18 and a 12 month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

