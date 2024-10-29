Barry Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $963,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $984,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth $3,033,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 21.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.37.

CB opened at $290.02 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $210.25 and a 12 month high of $302.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.94. The firm has a market cap of $117.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,558.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,748,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

