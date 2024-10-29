Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 209 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Amgen by 547.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,005,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,991,738,000 after buying an additional 5,923,915 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 33,125.4% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,460,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,437,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446,757 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,088,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,809,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,657 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 6,812.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,523,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,130,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,882 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,381,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $676,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Dbs Bank upgraded Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.55.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $317.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.70 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.27 and a 200-day moving average of $314.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.