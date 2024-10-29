Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSET traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.80. 11,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $17.89.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $75.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.63 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

In other news, Director John R. Belk acquired 3,847 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $48,856.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,296.90. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,651. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

