Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 1,096 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,008,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,531,000 after acquiring an additional 495,944 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,283.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 379,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 363,482 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13,316.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,154,000 after acquiring an additional 279,774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 434.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 321,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,398,000 after purchasing an additional 261,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,716.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 206,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after buying an additional 204,054 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $117.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.77. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $94.22 and a 1 year high of $119.74.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

