Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PVAL. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $61,000,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,566,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,433,000 after acquiring an additional 201,908 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,189,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,121,000 after purchasing an additional 110,513 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,031,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,457,000 after purchasing an additional 342,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 975,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,409,000 after purchasing an additional 580,866 shares during the period.

Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.55. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $38.65. The company has a market cap of $575.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

