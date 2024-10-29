Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $710,000 Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,032 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 32,081 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,383,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Akamai Technologies from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $251,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,186.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $389,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,401.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $251,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,186.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $741,655. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $102.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $129.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.22.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.67 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

