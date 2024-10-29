Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Lowers Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.87 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.75.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.