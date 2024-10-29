Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Lowers Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.87 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.75.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile
The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.
