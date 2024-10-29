Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 121 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $492,000. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $140.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.54. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $144.06.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.