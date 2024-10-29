Bay Rivers Group Boosts Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Bay Rivers Group lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,783 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 42.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in M/I Homes by 184.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in M/I Homes by 148.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Price Performance

Shares of MHO traded down $8.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.71. 246,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.76. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $80.51 and a one year high of $176.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MHO shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $347,024.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at $20,424,620.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total value of $459,986.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,920.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $347,024.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at $20,424,620.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

