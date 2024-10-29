Beachbody (NYSE:BODI) versus American Sierra Gold (OTCMKTS:AMNP) Head-To-Head Comparison

American Sierra Gold (OTCMKTS:AMNP – Get Free Report) and Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Sierra Gold and Beachbody”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Sierra Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Beachbody $527.11 million 0.09 -$152.64 million ($19.50) -0.34

American Sierra Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beachbody.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

American Sierra Gold has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beachbody has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares American Sierra Gold and Beachbody’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Sierra Gold N/A N/A N/A Beachbody -25.72% -92.82% -29.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for American Sierra Gold and Beachbody, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Sierra Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Beachbody 0 2 4 0 2.67

Beachbody has a consensus target price of $12.40, indicating a potential upside of 85.35%. Given Beachbody’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Beachbody is more favorable than American Sierra Gold.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.5% of Beachbody shares are held by institutional investors. 41.8% of Beachbody shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Beachbody beats American Sierra Gold on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Sierra Gold

Medinah Gold, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nevada.

About Beachbody

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs. It also offers nutritional products, such as Shakeology, a nutrition shake; Beachbody Performance supplements comprising pre-workout energize, hydrate, post-workout recover, and protein supplement recharge products; BEACHBAR, a low-sugar snack bar; supplements under the LADDER brand; connected fitness products; and BODi Bike Studio, a package subscription to BODi with a bike and accessories. The Beachbody Company, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

