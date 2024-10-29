Belrium (BEL) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 29th. Belrium has a total market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belrium token can now be purchased for $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Belrium has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium Profile

Belrium (BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Belrium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belrium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belrium using one of the exchanges listed above.

