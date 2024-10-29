BlackCardCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $870,904.93 (BCCOIN)

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 29th. Over the last seven days, BlackCardCoin has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. BlackCardCoin has a market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $870,904.93 worth of BlackCardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCardCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlackCardCoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,117.32 or 0.99557228 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,923.85 or 0.99290144 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BlackCardCoin Token Profile

BlackCardCoin’s launch date was March 20th, 2024. BlackCardCoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlackCardCoin is blackcardcoin.com. BlackCardCoin’s official Twitter account is @blackcardcoin. The official message board for BlackCardCoin is blackcardcoin.com/blog.

Buying and Selling BlackCardCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlackCardCoin has a current supply of 70,000,000 with 10,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCardCoin is 0.26544922 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $828,823.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcardcoin.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCardCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCardCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCardCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCardCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCardCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.