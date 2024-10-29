Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group trimmed its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises 1.4% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Blackstone from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.38.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BX traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,801. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $90.43 and a one year high of $175.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.19 and its 200-day moving average is $135.04. The company has a market cap of $120.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.55%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

