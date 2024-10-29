Blur (BLUR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $53.63 Million

Blur (BLUR) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Blur has a market cap of $19.45 million and approximately $53.63 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blur token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blur has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official website is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,969,798,901.3508372 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.22776519 USD and is up 5.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $51,010,048.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

