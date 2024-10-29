B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Down 15.4% in October

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the September 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMRRY traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.62. The stock had a trading volume of 12,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average is $23.89. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $30.98.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

