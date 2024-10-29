BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ZRE traded down C$0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$22.44. 37,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,645. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.16. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a 12-month low of C$17.89 and a 12-month high of C$23.98.

