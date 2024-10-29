Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.96-$2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $582-$595 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $589.32 million. Boot Barn also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.300-5.600 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.20.

Boot Barn Stock Up 2.2 %

BOOT stock opened at $161.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.17. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $66.73 and a 12-month high of $169.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 2.12.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.04 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

