Boston Financial Mangement LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $222.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.02. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.94 and a one year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.