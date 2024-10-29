Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $4.27 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 18.0% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.2% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 20.4% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $945.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $887.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $798.89. The company has a market cap of $194.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $558.09 and a twelve month high of $979.78.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,800.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total transaction of $652,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,924. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,467 shares of company stock worth $4,450,447 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,068.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.33.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

