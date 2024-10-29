Boston Financial Mangement LLC Lowers Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,530 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,984,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,012,000 after acquiring an additional 168,776 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 71.5% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 100,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 238.6% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,360. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,360. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,986 shares of company stock valued at $67,642,430 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $169.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.79. The company has a market capitalization of $398.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $142.50 and a twelve month high of $177.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.