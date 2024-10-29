Boston Financial Mangement LLC Purchases 260 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $27,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at $378,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 519,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $4,244,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 329,099 shares in the company, valued at $93,121,853.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 7,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.68, for a total value of $1,992,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,625,146.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $4,244,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 329,099 shares in the company, valued at $93,121,853.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,810 shares of company stock worth $10,823,140. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $285.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $218.63 and a twelve month high of $301.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.88.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.26. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AJG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

