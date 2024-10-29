Boston Financial Mangement LLC Reduces Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies comprises about 1.2% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned about 0.18% of Carlisle Companies worth $39,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $421.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $248.81 and a 12-month high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $475.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

