Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 5,555 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 763,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,555 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises about 1.5% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Amphenol worth $49,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 61.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 199,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,458,000 after purchasing an additional 75,753 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 102.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 31,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 556.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 40,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 34,309 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.2% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 245,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,985,000 after purchasing an additional 16,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $6,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,382. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,382. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $68.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.15 and a 200-day moving average of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $71.20. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APH. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Get Our Latest Report on APH

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.