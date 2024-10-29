Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) PT Raised to $33.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BOW. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Bowhead Specialty from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Bowhead Specialty stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,687. Bowhead Specialty has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.49.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.28 million. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bowhead Specialty will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,148,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,973,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,866,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,954,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,901,000.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

