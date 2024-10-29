BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Update

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the September 30th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BrainsWay Trading Up 3.8 %

BWAY opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. BrainsWay has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.11 million, a P/E ratio of -111.33 and a beta of 1.26.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. BrainsWay had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 1.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BrainsWay will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in BrainsWay in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of BrainsWay by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BrainsWay by 65.5% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

