Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at TD Cowen

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BFH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bread Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $51.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.31. Bread Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $59.66. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.94.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.26 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,847,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,766,000 after acquiring an additional 216,274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,386,000 after buying an additional 70,092 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 81.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,245,000 after buying an additional 657,968 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 6.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,249,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,685,000 after buying an additional 71,777 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 22.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,161,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,754,000 after acquiring an additional 212,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

